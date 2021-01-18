Mamata announces she will fight Bengal polls from Nandigram

West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee kicked off the Trinamool Congress'scampaign for the assembly elections on Monday, announcing thatshe will contest the polls from Nandigram -- a politicalgambit aimed at the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who won the seat in2016 as a TMC candidate, while also retroceding to the landmovement that catapulted her to power.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee said she is notworried about those jumping to other parties as when TMC wasformed none of them were there, in a reference to the partyleaders, including Adhikari, who have joined the BJP.

Banerjee said these leaders left the party to protectthe money ''they have looted'' in the last few years.

''I have always started my campaign for the assemblypolls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So thistime, I feel that I should contest the assembly polls fromhere. I would request our state party president Subrata Bakshito approve my name from this seat,'' Banerjee said.

Bakshi, who was on the podium, swiftly accepted therequest.

The agitation in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipurdistrict over land acquisition in the late 2000s catapultedBanerjee to power in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left rule.

However, Adhikari after switching over to the BJP has beenalleging that the chief minister has forgotten the people ofthe area that helped her get to the top post.

Banerjee is at present the MLA from Bhawanipore insouth Kolkata.

''If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore andNandigram. In case, I am unable to contest from Bhawanipore,someone else would contest,'' she said.

Banerjee said she would never allow ''some people'' tosell out Bengal to the BJP.

''Those who have left the part, have my best wishes.

Let them become president and vice president of the country.

But don't you dare to sell out Bengal to the BJP. As long as Iam alive, I won't allow them to sell out my state to the BJP,''she said.

The assembly elections in the state are likely inApril-May.

