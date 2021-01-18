Left Menu
Mumbai Drugs Case: Sameer Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was on Monday been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drug case.

Updated: 18-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:26 IST
Mumbai Drugs Case: Sameer Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody
Visual of Sameer Khan being sent to 14-day judicial custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was on Monday been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a drug case. Khan who was arrested on January 13 was taken for medical examination before being produced before Esplanade Court here today.

He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case and his remand was supposed to end today. The prosecutor had said that NCB had found evidence from Sameer regarding some chats indicating that he was planning to mix CBD oil and other chemicals with marijuana.

"We have come to know that there were multiple transactions between Karan and Sameer Khan which was much more than Rs 20,000. He was involved in the commercial activity of drug so we have invoked 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) act against him," NCB prosecutor said. In a tweet on January 14, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary." (ANI)

