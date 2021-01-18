Kuwait's emir accepts resignation of cabinet - state news agency

Kuwait's emir accepts resignation of cabinet - state news agencyReuters | Kuwait | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:39 IST
Kuwait's emir has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.
Sheikh Sabah's cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
