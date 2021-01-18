Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields creep up before key votes in parliament

Hefty stimulus from the European Central Bank and an expectation that a snap election is unlikely for now have limited the selloff in Italian bonds. Still, the renewed turmoil has paused a rally in Italy's bond market that had sent the 10-year bond yield gap over Germany to 98 bps just a week ago.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:10 IST
Italian bond yields creep up before key votes in parliament

Italy's borrowing costs crept back up on Monday as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority.

Political turmoil in Italy, one of the euro zone's biggest and most indebted economies, is once again weighing on sentiment. Italian 10-year bond yields rose around 9 basis points last week, the biggest weekly jump since October. Hefty stimulus from the European Central Bank and an expectation that a snap election is unlikely for now have limited the selloff in Italian bonds.

Still, the renewed turmoil has paused a rally in Italy's bond market that had sent the 10-year bond yield gap over Germany to 98 bps just a week ago. That was the tightest spread since 2016 and it has now widened out to 113 bps. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 2 bps on the day at 0.60% as investors awaited the outcome of the votes in parliament. They held below six-week highs hit last week.

"We still view snap election risks as remote even if Conte fails, as a government of national unity probably remains the preferred attempt of President Mattarella until the next regular election in 2023," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. Conte will address the lower house on Monday and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the future of his government after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the coronavirus and economic crises.

Attention is focused on the 321-seat Senate, where Conte looks certain to fall short of an absolute majority after his efforts to persuade centrists in opposition ranks to rally to his side looked to have failed. Away from Italy, euro zone bond markets were relatively subdued. U.S. markets are closed for a holiday on Monday and traders are largely side lined ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.

There was some focus on Germany, where centrist Armin Laschet was on Saturday chosen to lead Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, putting him in pole position to succeed her as Germany's next chancellor. "On the face of it, this might be viewed as a positive when it comes to European government bond spreads as Laschet would arguably be likely to adopt a less strident approach to EU affairs than (arch-conservative Friedrich) Merz," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was trading at -0.54% , little changed on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MVA scores huge win in Gram Panchayat polls: Anil Deshmukh

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA ofthe Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has achieved a huge successin the Gram Panchayat elections as per trends and results onMonday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.Speaking to reportes, the senior NCP lea...

Infidigit bags the SEO mandate for cure.fit

Infidigit has won the SEO mandate for cure.fit, a health and fitness business. The Bengaluru-based startup offers digital and offline offerings including fitness training, healthy meals, mental well-being, and primary care. As part of the m...

Ramesh Pokhriyal lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19

By Amit Kumar The efforts of students, teachers and the government have compensated for the COVID-19 pandemics effect on education, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday, adding that people have learned to use tec...

Shabana Azmi recalls her 'near fatal road accident' with a big smile

Almost a year after meeting a near fatal road accident, veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday recalled the accident and thanked everybody who had helped her during the tough time. The Masoom actor recalled the moment with a bright smile on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021