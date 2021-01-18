Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC worker hacked to death in poll-bound Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:47 IST
TMC worker hacked to death in poll-bound Bengal

A worker of the rulingTrinamool Congress was hacked to death in West Bengal'sJalpaiguri district, the police said on Monday.

Four persons were detained for questioning inconnection with the killing of Ranjit Adhikari.

The TMC accused the BJP of being involved in theincident, while the saffron party claimed that it was theresult of the infighting in the ruling party.

The murder occurred months before the assemblyelection in the state.

Police said that Adhikari was attacked at Saptibariarea of Maynaguri block when he was returning home from aparty programme on Sunday night.

Adhikari was taken to a hospital where he succumbed tohis injuries. The body was sent for postmortem examination.

Sibsankar Majumdar, a local TMC leader, alleged thatthe BJP is behind the killing of Adhikari.

Denying the charge, the saffron party's Jalpaiguridistrict vice-president Dipen Pramanik claimed that the murderis the fallout of the infighting in the TMC.

The police said that they have started aninvestigation into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S Korea culled nearly 19 million poultry animals in 2 months over bird flu spread

Seoul South Korea, January 18 ANISputnik A total of 18.8 million chickens and other poultry animals have been culled at farms across South Korea as part of measures to curb the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu, the South Korean...

Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

Chinas Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that a clinical trial in Brazil showed its COVID-19 vaccine was almost 20 percentage points more effective in a small sub-group of patients who received their two doses longer apart. The protection rate...

Cong led Opposition stages walkout from assembly

The Congress-ledOpposition staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly on Mondayafter Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to move anadjournment motion to discuss the alleged threatening of apoll officer by an MLA during the recent lo...

MVA scores huge win in Gram Panchayat polls: Anil Deshmukh

The Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA ofthe Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has achieved a huge successin the Gram Panchayat elections as per trends and results onMonday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.Speaking to reportes, the senior NCP lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021