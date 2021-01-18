TMC worker hacked to death in poll-bound Bengal

TMC worker hacked to death in poll-bound BengalPTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:47 IST
A worker of the rulingTrinamool Congress was hacked to death in West Bengal'sJalpaiguri district, the police said on Monday.
Four persons were detained for questioning inconnection with the killing of Ranjit Adhikari.
The TMC accused the BJP of being involved in theincident, while the saffron party claimed that it was theresult of the infighting in the ruling party.
The murder occurred months before the assemblyelection in the state.
Police said that Adhikari was attacked at Saptibariarea of Maynaguri block when he was returning home from aparty programme on Sunday night.
Adhikari was taken to a hospital where he succumbed tohis injuries. The body was sent for postmortem examination.
Sibsankar Majumdar, a local TMC leader, alleged thatthe BJP is behind the killing of Adhikari.
Denying the charge, the saffron party's Jalpaiguridistrict vice-president Dipen Pramanik claimed that the murderis the fallout of the infighting in the TMC.
The police said that they have started aninvestigation into the matter.
