Tension in south Kolkata after stones hurled at BJP activists during roadshow

Tension prevailed in south Kolkata on Monday evening after unidentified miscreants,carrying TMC flags, hurled bricks and stones at BJP activistswhen they were conducting a mega roadshow near RashbehariAvenue and Charu Market area.

The roadshow, which commenced at Tollygunge tramdepot, was set to culminate at Rashbehari Avenue -- oftenreferred to as the backyard of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to police sources, as the rally, led bystate BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and senior leader SuvenduAdhikari, proceeded toward Charu Market, miscreants threwbricks and stones at the entourage, injuring some of thesaffron party activists.

Infuriated over the attack, BJP workers chased themiscreants, who by then had fled to nearby bylanes, theofficer said.

The saffron camp activists then ransacked a fewmotorcycles and shops in the area.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot tocontrol the incensed activists.

State minister Aroop Biswas has also reached thetroubled area to take stock of the situation.

