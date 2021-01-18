BJP women's wing protests against Munde in Thane

BJP women's wing protests against Munde in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:34 IST
The women's wing of BJP on Mondayprotested in Thane demanding the resignation of Maharashtraminister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who has been accusedof rape.
Munde has refuted the allegation and has called it ablackmailing attempt, and his party has backed him sayingthere was no need for him to quit till the police probe intothe matter is completed.
The chief of the BJP women's wing's Thane unit MrinalPendse said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must sack Munde assomeone accused of rape cannot be allowed to head a ministry.
