Russian opposition leader should be released, says UK PM's spokesman

Russian opposition leader should be released, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:42 IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny should be immediately released by the Russian authorities, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"It is appalling that Mr Navalny has been detained by the Russian authorities and he must be immediately released. Rather than persecuting Mr Navalny, Moscow should fulfil its obligation under international law to investigate and explain the use of a chemical weapon on Russian soil," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
