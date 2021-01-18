Reviewing situation before resuming vaccination: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government will''review the situation'' before restarting the vaccination drivefrom Tuesday in view of several complaints of minor adversereactions as well as glitches in using the Co-WIN application,state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in thestate till Monday owing to problems in the softwareapplication.

Tope said the state government was waiting for theCentre's response on its request to use the offline method dueto the problems being encountered with Co-WIN.

''At several places where vaccination was held onJanuary 16, we have received complaints from health workers.

Though none of the complaints is of a serious nature, we havedecided to review the situation first and then resume thevaccination (drive),'' he told reporters.

''As we witnessed several problems in using the Co-WINapp, we had requested the Centre to allow the offline methodto carry out the inoculation. We are waiting for the Centre'sresponse,'' Tope added.

As per Union health ministry data, Maharashtraadministered 18,328 vaccines of day one of the drive, whichstate officials said was some 64 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)