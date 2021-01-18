Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reviewing situation before resuming vaccination: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:34 IST
Reviewing situation before resuming vaccination: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government will''review the situation'' before restarting the vaccination drivefrom Tuesday in view of several complaints of minor adversereactions as well as glitches in using the Co-WIN application,state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in thestate till Monday owing to problems in the softwareapplication.

Tope said the state government was waiting for theCentre's response on its request to use the offline method dueto the problems being encountered with Co-WIN.

''At several places where vaccination was held onJanuary 16, we have received complaints from health workers.

Though none of the complaints is of a serious nature, we havedecided to review the situation first and then resume thevaccination (drive),'' he told reporters.

''As we witnessed several problems in using the Co-WINapp, we had requested the Centre to allow the offline methodto carry out the inoculation. We are waiting for the Centre'sresponse,'' Tope added.

As per Union health ministry data, Maharashtraadministered 18,328 vaccines of day one of the drive, whichstate officials said was some 64 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National security issues reduced to 'TRP tamasha': Mehbooba Mufti

National security and issues of monumental importance have been reduced to a TRP tamasha, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Monday.The PDP president was reacting to purported Whatsapp messages between editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswa...

Euro zone mulls how to prevent COVID driving its economies apart

Euro zone finance ministers were discussing on Monday how to best design and coordinate economic plans to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, while the European Commission said the pandemic was exacerbating economic imbalances within the bloc...

Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea

Timo Werner was the headline signing in Chelseas 300 million offseason spending spree, a player whose pace and composure in front of goal would supposedly help transform the team into a Premier League title contender.So how has it got to th...

South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan

South African cricketers have set aside pre-tour security concerns and want to focus on their first test series in Pakistan in 14 years.South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021