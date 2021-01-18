AAP alleges its UP-incharge Sanjay Singh received death threat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that its Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh had received a death threat and said it would approach police for a probe into the matter. ''A person called on the phone of Sanjay Singh's aide. He said he is from Hindu Vahini and will burn Singh alive by sprinkling kerosene oil on him,'' AAP's state president Sabhajit Singh alleged.

After this incident, Sanjay Singh tweeted, ''Such threats have been received before. I am not afraid of such threats. Set me afire, or kill me, I will continue to raise public issues.'' Sabhajit Singh said that they are approaching the police for filing a case and such ''cowardly'' acts will not deter the party. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced last month that his party will contest the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

