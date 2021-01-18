Left Menu
Preparations underway for Shah's public rally in West Bengal on Jan 30

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:36 IST
Preparations for Union HomeMinister Amit Shah's public meeting at Thakurnagar, the baseof the Matua community, on January 30 began on Monday withsenior BJP leaders visiting the area to oversee arrangements,party sources said.

Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in West Bengal on atwo-day visit in the run-up to the assembly elections, willaddress a public meeting at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganasdistrict, where the Matua sect holds sway in severalconstituencies.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and other seniorleaders held a meeting with local MP Santanu Thakur, who is amember of the sect's leading family, they said.

The leaders also discussed arrangements for Shah'smeeting, the sources said.

Assembly elections are due in the state in April-May.

