Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop state govt from taking actions that malign democracy: Delhi Assembly speaker to UP counterpart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:17 IST
Stop state govt from taking actions that malign democracy: Delhi Assembly speaker to UP counterpart

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Hriday Naryan Dikshit on Monday, urging him to stop the government and police in the state from taking actions that hurt the democratic values of the country.

Citing a recent incident of throwing of ink on AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in UP's Rae Bareli, Goel said such acts malign the image of democracy in the country.

He claimed that ministers and MLAs from Delhi were stopped from visiting schools in Uttar Pradesh by the state police.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged during a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh that he was stopped by the police from visiting a government school in Lucknow.

''I wish to request you to think over this matter and stop the government and the police from such acts that in one or other way hurt the tradition, dignity and values of our democracy,'' Goel said in his letter to Dikshit.

Ink was thrown at Bharti, a three-time Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi, who was visiting Rae Bareli earlier this month, by a man.

Bharti was later arrested for criminal intimidation and his alleged remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and child births in the state's hospitals.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has announced that it will contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with its ministers and MLAs visiting the state and attacking the BJP government there over the condition of schools, hospitals, law and order and other governance issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan DRAP said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group SinoPharm, ...

Guatemala ups pressure on U.S.-bound migrant caravan, clears road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The government said the road in...

Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemi...

Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now

Pope Francis is honouring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the commemoration of his birthday, saying his message of equality through peaceful means remains more timely than ever.Francis sent a message of prayer Monday to Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021