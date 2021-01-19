Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 01:08 IST
Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
After holding a meeting withTrinamool Congress youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee,disgruntled party MP Prasun Banerjee on Monday said that he isnot leaving the TMC and asked those with grievances to sinkthe differences and work unitedly to fight the BJP.

The Howrah MP who is a former Indian football teamcaptain had publicly aired his grievances over the state ofaffairs in the party's Howrah district and alleged that he wasnot being consulted on major issues.

After the Arjuna awardee held a meeting with AbhishekBanerjee, also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,said that he is not feeling left out any more and he is ''notgoing anywhere''.

''I call upon everyone, including those who have anygrievances, to sink the differences and work unitedly to fightthe BJP,'' Prasun Banerjee said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was present at themeeting, said said ''Prasun-da is a veteran in the party and apride of the country. He has also worked a lot in hisconstituency.'' Joining minister and Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee andBally MLA Baishali Dalmiya, Prasun Banerjee had expressedunhappiness over certain issues of the party in Howrahdistrict.

However, after the top leadership intervened, theformer footballer took part in a TMC rally in Howrah on Sundayand called on Abhishek Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP, onMonday.

Three days ago, actress-turned-politician Satabdi Royhad also reposed faith in the party after having initiallyvoiced her discontent about not being consulted by the Birbhumdistrict leadership on various programmes.

Roy, the Birbhum MP who had even planned to fly toDelhi on Friday, had a change of heart after meeting AbhishekBanerjee and later announced that she is not going to leavethe party.

