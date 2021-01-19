Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh govt to register case against web series Tandav

The Madhya Pradesh government will register a case against Amazon Prime India's web series Tandav, said state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra here on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government will register a case against Amazon Prime India's web series Tandav, said state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra here on Tuesday. This came after several FIRs were registered in different parts of the country against web series 'Tandav' allegedly for hurting religious sentiments.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra said the state government will request the Centre to ban web series that use vulgar language and attack religious sentiments. "Whenever any subject comes up against the Hindu religion, and then people like Akhilesh Yadav do 'Tandav'. Has any movie dare to comment on any other religion besides Hindus? Why does always the Hindu religion become a target? If we protest against it, then why does he get upset? He should answer. Appeasement politics is not right," Mishra told reporters here.

"I condemn the way Zeeshan Ayyub, Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar reacted to our religious sentiments. The Madhya Pradesh government will register a case against it. We are also considering to ban it," he added. "We will request the Central government to ban such things, which hurt religious sentiments and use vulgar language to insult people," he added.

Taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by viewers against the web series, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday extended apologies and clarified that Tandav is a "work of fiction" and that the cast and crew of 'Tandav' did not have any intentions of hurting sentiments of any community, caste, or religion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

