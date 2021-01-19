Oommen Chandy expected to lead Cong-UDF battle in coming polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI):Former Chief MinisterOommen Chandy is expected to lead the Opposition Congress ledUDF battle in the crucial assembly polls due in April-May thisyear in Keral The anticipated move follows consultations at the topparty level in Delhi, Congress sources here indicated.

The Chief Ministerialcandidatewill be decided after thepolls.

A 10-member committee has been formed with Chandy aschairman to oversee the election and draw up strategies tocounter the ruling CPI(M) led LDF, which is aiming to ride topower for a second term, thus breaking the jinx that the twofronts can rule only alternately.

Seventy seven-year-old Chandy, along with CWC member A KAntony, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCCPresident Mullapally Ramachandran, had held discussions withCongress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi atDelhi on Monday.

Antony later said the chief ministerial candidate will beannounced after the front's 'victory.' The leaders had later told media personnel that theywould face the polls unitedly and the only agenda was toensure that theparty and the front come out with flyingcolours.

Chandy was showered with rose petals and given a warmwelcome by party workers at the airport here on his returnlate last night from Delhi.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and RSP, bothcoalition partners of the front, had after the UDF'slacklustre performance during the recent local body polls,come out openly, suggesting that Chandy should be brought backto the forefront and given more responsibility.

Other members in the committee includeAntony,Chennithala,Mullapally Ramachandran, AICC leader in charge ofKerala, Tariq Anwar and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

