UK says Biden confirmation shows U.S. democracy rejects violence

UK says Biden confirmation shows U.S. democracy rejects violenceReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:25 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States showed democracy there could not be challenged by a violent minority.
"The resumption of Congress and the certification of Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 7 sent an essential message that the democratic will of the U.S. people cannot be challenged by a violent minority," Raab told parliament.
