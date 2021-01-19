Budget session to be held in Gairsain: Uttarakhand CM

The budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly will be held in Gairsain - the summer capital of the state.

Announcing this here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the future roadmap for the development of the state will be worked out during the important session of the state Assembly.

''When the Assembly session is held in Gairsain, problems of remote areas come to the fore. People from far off areas who seldom come to Dehradun get a chance to put forward their problems in Gairsain. It also acquaints us with the ground realities,'' he said.

Rawat said Gairsain is being developed so as to make the summer capital beautiful and attractive.

Gairsain, a town in Chamoli district, was made the summer capital of the state in June last year.

The Chief Minister once again appealed to the enlightened people of the state, youth and women to offer their valuable suggestions for the budget.

Rawat had invited suggestions from people recently for the budget under an initiative called ''Aapka budget, aapke sujhav'' (your budget, your suggestions) saying the budget will be prepared keeping them in mind.

People can send their suggestions to http://budget-uk-gov-in/feedback till January 20 after downloading the website from Google Play.

