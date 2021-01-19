Left Menu
UK will work with partners to hold Russia to account over Navalny, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:47 IST


Britain with work with its international partners to hold Russia to account over its detention of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the government was considering imposing sanctions on the owner of the Chelsea soccer team Roman Abramovich, reported to be one of Navalny's demands if he is not released from prison, the spokesman said: "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and continue to work with OPCW (the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) and our international partners to hold Russia to account."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

