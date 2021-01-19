Left Menu
Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf discouraged by COVID vaccine roll-out plan

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:26 IST
The World Health Organization's pandemic review panel co-chair Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday expressed disappointment in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plans which she said means shots will not be widely available in Africa until 2022 or 2023.

"The panel is discouraged and frankly disappointed by the unequal plans for vaccine rollout," the former Liberian president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate told an Executive Board meeting of the WHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

