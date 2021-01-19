Will be discharged from hospital in four to five days: Naik

A week after he met with a roadaccident, Union minister Shripad Naik on Tuesday said he wouldbe discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)in the next four to five days.

Naik (68), the Minister of State for Defence andAYUSH, was admitted to the GMCH on January 12 after he metwith an accident while on his way back to Goa fromneighbouring Karnataka.

Naik's wife and his close aide had succumbed to theinjuries in the accident.

Speaking to PTI, Naik said with everyone's blessingsand by God's grace, he has recovered from the tragic accident.

''I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal topeople not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will bedischarged in four to five days and after that, I will meeteveryone,'' the North Goa MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday enquired aboutthe health condition of Naik, according to a statement issuedby Naik's office.

The PM spoke to Naik over phone to enquire about hishealth. This is the second call made by the PM to Naik afterFriday, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister greeted thehospital staff and doctors, as he was brought out of his wardon a wheelchair.

