Left Menu
Development News Edition

Response to COVID-19 vaccination drive improves in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:09 IST
Response to COVID-19 vaccination drive improves in Punjab

The response to COVID-19 inoculation drive in Punjab on Tuesday showed slight improvement with around 38 per cent of registered health workers receiving the jab.

A total of 2,249 health workers got themselves vaccinated out of the target of 5,919, officials said.

During previous sessions of vaccination drive on Saturday and Monday, only 1,327 and 1,992 workers had come forward for the Covishield vaccine, respectively.

Punjab was among those states which had received tepid response to COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day of its roll out.

Officials had attributed hesitancy among government sector health workers as one of the reasons to the lukewarm response to the vaccination drive.

“Today's response was better than earlier as 2,249 health workers got themselves vaccinated,” said Punjab Health Director G B Singh on Tuesday.

“We expect this figure will reach 4,000 in the next session,” he said.

After civil surgeons and senior doctors received the shot, the confidence among government sector health workers for COVID-19 vaccination has improved, officials pointed out.

Health workers had been demanding that senior doctors should first get the vaccine, added officials.

During Tuesday's vaccination drive, Moga district received the lowest response with just 13 health workers out of targeted 200 getting the vaccine, as per data.

Patiala and Ludhiana received better response with 193 and 340 health workers out of targeted 300 and 550 came forward for vaccination, respectively.

No case of adverse effect of immunisation (AEFI) has been reported so far in Punjab, said officials.

The health department is also getting requests from private health facilities for vaccination, said officials.

The number of vaccination sites will go up to around 70 from 59 at present, they further said.

Officials further said Punjab will receive its second batch of 1.96 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine. Earlier, the state had received 2.04 lakh doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In wake of U.S. Capitol attack, some law firms decline to halt political contributions

While major corporations and some law firms stopped contributions to lawmakers after the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, few of the legal industries most powerful political spenders have publicly taken similar steps. Five people in...

Dr Jitender Singh reviews preparedness for 69th Plenary Session of NE Council

The 69th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council NEC is being held in Shillong, Meghalaya on 23rd 24th January 2021 under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah. The meeting would be attended by the MoS Independent C...

Biden all set to be sworn in as 46th US President amidst unprecedented security

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, in the midst of growing concerns over the safety of the historic inauguration followin...

Haines calls Chinese counterintelligence threat a top priority

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence said on Wednesday countering the Chinese counterintelligence threat and foreign influence operations more generally would be top priorities.Speaking at her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021