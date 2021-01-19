Left Menu
Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake - Wyden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the U.S. economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.

"The good news is that Chair Yellen knows that going small with economic relief would be a big mistake," Ron Wyden, ranking Democrat on the committee, said at the hearing for the former chair of the Federal Reserve.

Wyden said nobody deserved more credit than Yellen for the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, and said she ought to be confirmed on Day one of the Biden administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

