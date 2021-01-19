Left Menu
Development News Edition

China needs to be given clear message: Rahul attacks PM on "Chinese village" in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.He termed the situation with China as very dangerous and said India under Modi does not have any clear cut strategy on China, which is testing the country and will not sit silent.China is watching us and is understanding Indias weaknesses and China has a clear strategic vision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:21 IST
China needs to be given clear message: Rahul attacks PM on "Chinese village" in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.

He termed the situation with China as ''very dangerous'' and said India under Modi does not have any clear cut strategy on China, which is testing the country and will not sit silent.

''China is watching us and is understanding India's weaknesses and China has a clear strategic vision. They want to shape the world. India has no strategic vision. India sometimes does this or that, it is not working strategically. China has tested India twice. Once it tested in Doklam and now by putting troops in Ladakh, it is testing India and is watching. ''If India does not give a clear message to China and does not make a strategy - be it military, economic or geo-political strategy, China will not sit silent. China will take advantage of this and India will suffer loss and one will not be able to stop it,'' he told reporters at a press conference, when asked about the issue.

The former Congress chief said that is why he keeps repeating and raises the red flag for the government on China's plans. ''China has entered into our territory and if the government feels it can manage it through event management, it is highly mistaken, he said.

''China is different, it wants to dominate and it is working systematically. Your words are not going to make any difference. Your job is to protect India and you are not doing this and its repercussions will be seen by India. You cannot remain away from reality and that is why I am warning, which is my job as an opposition leader,'' Gandhi said.

He said China is not an event, China is a process and he studies it. ''I speak thoughtfully and I am telling you, it has turned into a very dangerous situation,'' he also said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, ''Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga (Will not let the country bow).'' He also posted a link of a news report about the alleged ''Chinese village''.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Manish Tewari also attacked the prime minister on the matter.

''Modiji where is that 56-inch chest,'' Surjewala tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari said, ''This is very very serious. Not troops but a whole village! For God sake'''.

'''@PMOIndia or @rajnathsingh Ji must tell the nation as to whether this is true or false?'' he said. In a cautious reaction to the reports, India had on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had on Monday demanded answers from the government on the issue, alleging that BJP MP Tapir Gao has claimed that China has built a 100-house village in the ''disputed area'' deep into Arunachal Pradesh.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in order to resolve the standoff, but no significant headway has been made for its resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus,...

Polish prosecutors critical of government sent far from home

Polish prosecutors critical of government reforms say they are being punished by being reassigned at short notice to posts hundreds of kilometres away - something their employer says is necessary to address pandemic-related staff shortages....

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021