Left Menu
Development News Edition

80 pc turnout in second-phase of Himachal panchayat polls

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:46 IST
80 pc turnout in second-phase of Himachal panchayat polls

About 80 per cent turnout was recorded for 1,208 gram panchayats in the second of the three-phase panchayati raj institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

Seventy-five COVID-19 patients and quarantined persons were among those who exercised their right to franchise while following COVID protocol on Tuesday, he added.

The highest 96 per cent voting was reported from Nandpur gram panchayat at Nalagarh development block in Solan district, he added.

In Hamirpur district, about 78 per cent polling was recorded in the district.

The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads is being conducted soon after completion of voting.

However, counting of votes for members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be conducted on January 22.

The election process will be completed by January 23, he said.

The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols.

Earlier 1,227 panchayats had gone to polls during the first phase on Sunday.

Voting for 1,137 panchayats will be held during the third and final phase on Thursday, he added.

The state has a total of 3,615 gram panchayats of which polling will be held for 3,583 panchayats except 32 in Keylong of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, electoral officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of terrorism, according to its foreign ministry website.Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said t...

Google Play Store now shows app download trends

American multinational technology company Google has now added a new feature on the Google Play app store which will allow the users to know whether an app is trending or not. According to Mashable, the Google app store trends are now being...

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation

As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldiv...

Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021