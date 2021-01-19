Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee should get a letter pad ready with 'former CM' written on it: Suvendu Adhikari

Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said at a public rally that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should get a letter pad ready with "former chief minister" written on it after the assembly elections.

ANI | East Midnapore | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:05 IST
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at a rally in East Midnapore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said at a public rally that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should get a letter pad ready with "former chief minister" written on it after the assembly elections. Addressing a public rally in Khejuri, Adhikari said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) will contest elections from Nandigram. She should get a letter pad ready with the words 'former chief minister' written on it."

Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that she would contest from Nandigram seat in the assembly election that is due in a few months. Following this, Adhikari declared from a rally in south Kolkata yesterday that he would quit politics if Banerjee is not defeated in Nandigram by 50,000 votes.

Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

