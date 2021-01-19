U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big "ideological change"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:52 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said an evenly divided chamber did not give Democrats "mandate for sweeping, ideological change," cautioning Democrats against seeking major legislative overhauls.
Democrats and Republicans will each hold 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding a tie-breaking vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
