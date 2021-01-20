Left Menu
Democrat Schumer tells McConnell U.S. Senate should adopt 2001 deal for 50-50 chamber

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:01 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday that the best way to organize the chamber with its coming 50-50 party split would be to adopt a deal like the one the Senate used in 2001, "without extraneous changes from either side," a Schumer spokesman said.

In a meeting, Schumer and McConnell also made progress on the issues of "quickly confirming President-elect Biden’s nominees and conducting a fair impeachment trial," the spokesman said.

