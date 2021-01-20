Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's youngest daughter announces engagement on his final full day in office

In a picture posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 27-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump in a black dress can be seen wearing an engagement ring and standing with her 23-year-old billionaire heir fiance Michael Boulos in one of the White Houses colonnades.It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:31 IST
Trump's youngest daughter announces engagement on his final full day in office
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's youngest daughter has announced one of the happiest moments of her life -- her engagement -- on her father's final full day in office. Trump, 74, would be succeeded by 78-year-old Biden as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. In a picture posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 27-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump in a black dress can be seen wearing an engagement ring and standing with her 23-year-old ''billionaire heir'' fiance Michael Boulos in one of the White House's colonnades.

''It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!'' read the post accompanying the picture.

Tiffany, a law graduate, is the only child of Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. A business executive, Boulos is described as a ''billionaire heir'' by Vanity Fair. He is the son of a Lebanese expatriate with a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate based in Lagos, where Boulos was raised.

Tiffany and Boulos have been dating since 2018. Tiffany was primarily raised by her mother Maples in California. She graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and though she's largely kept a low profile over the last four years compared to her older siblings, she stepped into the political spotlight over the summer when she spoke at the Republican National Convention, according to a CNN report.

''Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times -- and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in. As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again,'' she said at the time, urging Americans to vote ''based on results and not rhetoric''.

Tiffany also made multiple stops as a campaign surrogate in the weeks before the election, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to children: AIIMS director

A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to be give to school-going children who bear a very mild load of the disease but they are infectious, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.The noted pulmonologist, who was interacting with t...

Biden to assume U.S. presidency amid deep divisions, raging pandemic

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic. Biden, 78, will become the oldest U.S...

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to two persons

A Delhi court has granted bail to two persons in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Shanu and Zarif on furnishing a bail bond of Rs...

Biden’s immigration bill proposes to eliminate per country cap, to benefit Indian IT professionals

Joe Biden, hours after being sworn in as the 46th President, will send a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which among other things proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021