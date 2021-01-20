Must decide on tie-up for Goa Assembly polls in advance: NCP leader

The NCP's Goa unit chief Jose Philip D'Souza on Wednesday said like-minded parties in the coastal state should decide on an alliance in advance for the upcoming state Assembly polls, instead of waiting till the last minute.

D'Souza was speaking to reporters in light of party supremo Sharad Pawar's visit to the state.

''The decision on having a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties should be taken in advance, without waiting till the last minute,'' he said.

Pawar is on a private visit to the coastal state, during which he will also meet the NCP's local leadership.

A last-minute decision will steal the time to prepare from candidates, D'Souza said, adding that he will be discussing the same with Pawar during his visit.

Many leaders from other political outfits have been approaching the NCP, but the final decision on their request will be taken by the party high command, he said.

The state legislative assembly elections in Goa are slated to be held in March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)