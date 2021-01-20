Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra BJP plans rath yatra against temple attacks on Feb 4

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy plans to hold a Rath Yatra against recent attacks on temples in the state.

ANI | Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:44 IST
Andhra BJP plans rath yatra against temple attacks on Feb 4
Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy plans to hold a Rath Yatra against recent attacks on temples in the state. After addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Vijaywada, Reddy told ANI, "Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders have met Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ravishankar Ayyannar to seek permission for Rath Yatra from Kapila Teertham to Rama Teertham."

The BJP delegation led by general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy has given a memorandum to the police seeking permission for the yatra. "They have given the route map and details of the meetings the party wants to hold. BJP is planning to launch Rath Yatra on February 4 against the attacks on temples in the state," Reddy said.

"BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju is likely to lead the yatra," he said. "There are 'political motives' behind the attacks on temples in the state," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy while blaming the Opposition for such incidents on January 5.

During a 'Spandana' video conference with district collectors, the CM had said, "A new kind of political guerrilla warfare is taking place in the state. There are political motives behind the attacks on temples in the state. The idols are being desecrated and the next day these incidents are posted on social media." The idol of Lord Rama was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises.

On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on into the desecration of Lord Rama idol at Ramateertham. In a similar incident, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

Won't attend swearing-in, would attract unnecessary media attention if I contract COVID-19: Harris' maternal uncle

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran said that he is not attending it amid the pandemic as he believes the risk is not worth taking since it will only draw unwante...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.511 p.m.Uttar Pradesh reports eight more COVID-19 deaths and 390 new cases.450 p.m.A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to sch...

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021