Maha: Fall in number of vaccine recipients in Aurangabad

Only 335 out of 1,000targeted beneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shotsin Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on the second day of theimmunisation drive, officials here said on Wednesday.

In view of the number of vaccinations on Tuesday beingmuch below the target, the district administration held ameeting on Wednesday to look into the reasons for it.

Only 33.5 per cent of the registered beneficiariestook the vaccine shots on the second day of the immunisationdrive here, compared to 64.7 per cent on the first day of thedrive last Saturday, a senior district health official said.

The number of vaccination centres in the district hasalso come down to eight from 10, he said.

''I have asked medical teams to go deep into thereasons why the vaccination number has gone down in thedistrict,'' Collector Sunil Chavan told PTI.

Problems related to the vaccination process andnecessary measures to resolve them were also discussed in themorning, he said.

''We had a meeting with health department officialsover the vaccination drive. I have told them to check whyregistered persons are not taken the vaccine and whether theyhave any health issues,'' Chavan said.

The health condition of those who have taken thevaccine doses is also being checked, he said.

Issues pertaining to the Co-WIN app, created by theCentre for managing registration for the vaccination, werealso discussed in the meeting, he added.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's health officer DrNeeta Padalkar said paracetamol tablets are being prescribedto persons who get fever after taking the vaccine shot.

