Road repair work stalled amid infighting in ruling TMC

Infighting in the TMC came tothe fore yet again, with the party's Uttarpara MLA PrabirGhosal on Wednesday stating that a faction of the ruling camphas stalled repair work of a road in his constituency inHooghly district, as it wants to hamper his poll prospects.

Ghosal said that the Kanaipur-Nabagram Road is need ofimmediate repair, and his attempts to rebuild the stretch havebeen foiled by local TMC leader Achhe Lal Yadav.

Denying the allegation, Yadav, who is also theKanaipur gram panchayat head, said Ghoshal was nothing morethan an ''ornamental MLA, trying to show me in poor light''.

The legislator, who recently voiced his grievancesagainst some leaders in the party's district unit, said, ''Asthe panchayat did not cooperate, I took up the issue with thePWD... I am thankful to them for sending a team to inspectthe road condition. But the PWD engineer was asked to leavethe area by people close to the panchayat pradhan.

''I was told by my sources within the party that thosewho stopped the PWD from inspecting the road are in favour ofkeeping the road in the same condition to dim my chances, iffielded by the party in the upcoming elections,'' he said.

Party sources said Ghosal and TMC Hooghly districtpresident Dilip Yadav had been at loggerheads overorganisational matters for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Biswarup Dey, the former secretary ofCricket Association of Bengal (CAB), joined the TMC onWednesday.

''I have joined the Trinamool Congress inspired by theindomitable spirit of Mamata Banerjee,'' he said.

