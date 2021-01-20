Left Menu
"Outrageous" that police data lost, but govt working on it, says UK PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was "outrageous" that any police data had been lost, but his government was working to assess the damage after thousands of records were deleted in error.

"Of course it is outrageous that any data should have been lost but at the moment ... we're trying to retrieve that data," Johnson told parliament.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said earlier on Wednesday that a coding problem led to the accidental deletion of up to 400,000 records from British police databases but specialists are working to recover the information from different systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

