"Outrageous" that police data lost, but govt working on it, says UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday it was "outrageous" that any police data had been lost, but his government was working to assess the damage after thousands of records were deleted in error.

"Of course it is outrageous that any data should have been lost but at the moment ... we're trying to retrieve that data," Johnson told parliament.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said earlier on Wednesday that a coding problem led to the accidental deletion of up to 400,000 records from British police databases but specialists are working to recover the information from different systems.

