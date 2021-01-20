Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fortune smiles on Kerala lottery seller as unsold ticket makes him to crorepati

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:38 IST
Fortune smiles on Kerala lottery seller as unsold ticket makes him to crorepati

In a rags-to-richestale, a 46-year old lottery vendor in Kollam has become acorepati overnight after an unsold ticket won the first prizeof Rs 12 crore in the Kerala government's Christmas-New Yearbumper issue.

It was a sweet surprise when Sharafudeen A, who hailsfrom Tenkasi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, learnt that theticket with him among other unsold ones has bagged the topprize in the lottery.

Living in a small house on 'poramboke' (government) landat Eravidharmapuram near Aryankavu in Kollam district,bordering Tamil Nadu, it had been a struggle for Sharafudeen,a Gulf returnee, to take care of his six-member joint family,especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I want to build a house of my own, clear my debts andstart a small business with the prize amount,'' he told PTI.

Sharafudeen, who returned from Riyadh in 2013 afterslogging there for nine years doing odd jobs, had been sellinglottery tickets in and around Aryankavu.

His family comprises his mother, two brothers, wife andson Pervez Musharraf, a class 10 student.

On Tuesday, he appeared before the Lottery Directoratehere and produced the winning ticket.

Sharafudeen would get about Rs 7.50 crore after 30 percent tax deduction and 10 per cent agent commission in theprize money, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FLAME University to host the inaugural 'FLAME Purpose Summit 2021'

FLAME University, the pioneers of liberal education in India, will be hosting the inaugural FLAME University Purpose Summit on January 23-24, 2021. The two-day virtual summit will focus on the theme of Purpose which is the driving force be...

Corporate funding in solar sector globally soars to USD 8 bn in 2020: Report

The global solar sector witnessed total corporate funding of USD 8.1 billion in 2020, registering a jump of 112 per cent over the previous year, according to Mercom Capital Group.Total corporate funding, including venture capital funding, p...

Dutch gov't proposes first curfew since World War Two, flight bans

The Dutch government on Wednesday proposed imposing the first nationwide curfew since World War Two and a ban on flights from South Africa and Britain in a bid to limit the spread of new coronavirus mutations in the Netherlands. Prime Minis...

3 IPS officers promoted to the rank of ADGP in J-K

Three 1996-batch IPS officers, including Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh, were promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police ADGP in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.At a meeting chaire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021