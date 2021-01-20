Maha:Udgir stone-pelting incident a conspiracy,says senior cop

A day after the death of a man inan assault sparked stone-pelting and angry protests in Udgirin Latur district of Maharashtra, the police on Wednesdaydenied any link between the two incidents.

District superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale toldreporters that the incident happened due to a video that hadbeen circulated widely on social media.

''A case will be registered against those involved inspreading rumors on social media. The stone-pelting incidentwas part of a conspiracy, as a video had gone viral on socialmedia. The stone-pelting incident was not related to the deathof the man,'' he said.

Angry kin and friends of a man who died on Tuesdayafternoon while undergoing treatment for stab wounds peltedstones and damaged vehicles in Udgir, demanding the arrest ofthe accused, police had said.

The man, identified as Shabbi Ahmad Sayyed (30), wasstabbed by four people on January 13 over a financial disputeand he died while undergoing treatment, an official had said.

