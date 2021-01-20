Come forwards to get yourself vaccinated: Gehlot to health workers

In view of the low turnout for coronavirus vaccination, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appealed to health workers to come forward and get themselves vaccinated. On the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday, 73.8 per cent of the target was achieved, which further reduced to 68.72 per cent on Monday and 54.89 per cent on Tuesday. CM Ashok Gehlot attributed the low turnout to indiscriminate statements given the vaccine manufacturers. Health workers have come in less numbers for vaccination due to indiscriminate statements between the two vaccine manufacturers for commercial reasons, the CM said in a tweet.

"On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech released guidelines regarding its vaccine. If these guidelines were issued before, trust of people would have increased in the vaccine," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday. In another tweet, he said, I appeal to the health workers to come forward to get vaccinated.

