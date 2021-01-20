Left Menu
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-01-2021
Mexico's leftist president on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump was beneficial to Mexico thanks to a good relationship between the two men, adding that "without doubt" ties with the Biden administration would also be very strong.

Trump's rise to office was fueled in part by insults leveled at Mexicans, and his four-year term was marked by threats of tariffs and the imposition on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government of hardline immigration policies.

