Biden says U.S. democracy has prevailed, urges Americans to heal nation

U.S. President Joe Biden, following his oath of office, on Wednesday celebrated his incoming administration not as a celebration of a candidate but a victory for U.S. democracy, saying more work must be done to heal the nation. "At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said in his inaugural speech. "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:31 IST
Biden says U.S. democracy has prevailed, urges Americans to heal nation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden, following his oath of office, on Wednesday celebrated his incoming administration not as a celebration of a candidate but a victory for U.S. democracy, saying more work must be done to heal the nation.

"At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said in his inaugural speech. "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy."

