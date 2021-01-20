Left Menu
New chapter of US democracy: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was elected as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

''Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris,'' Gandhi tweeted. PTI SKCHMB

