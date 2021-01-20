New chapter of US democracy: Rahul

New chapter of US democracy: RahulPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was elected as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.
Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.
''Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris,'' Gandhi tweeted. PTI SKCHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian-American
- Joe Biden
- Gandhi
- Kamal Harris
- Biden
- Rahul Gandhi
- Indian
- '' Gandhi
- Harris
- Congress
ALSO READ
Alleged Indian-origin drug kingpin shot dead in South Africa; suspected killers beheaded
Indian-American sworn-in as Ohio senator
Pence, Biden warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
Biden blasts Trump for whining and complaining about election results
Hundreds of members expected on US House floor to certify Biden Wednesday