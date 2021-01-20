Left Menu
U.S. business group strongly backs Biden federal mask mandate plan

Updated: 20-01-2021 23:06 IST
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday it "strongly supports" a plan by President Joe Biden to require masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands, and by federal employees and contractors.

Biden will sign an executive order implementing the federal mask mandate, his office said Tuesday, but he is not expected to immediately sign an order requiring masks on airplanes and on interstate transportation on Wednesday as he has pledged to do. That transportation order is expected on Thursday, officials said.

