Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:07 IST
Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world.
In a message sent shortly after the second Catholic U.S. president was sworn in, Francis also said he hoped Biden would work towards a society marked by true justice, freedom and respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those with no voice. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
