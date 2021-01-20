SDMC to release funds under special category to its leaders for development works: Mayor

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:29 IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had decided to release funds to various civic leaders under a special category for carrying out development works, Mayor Anamika said on Wednesday.

The mayor made the announcement during the SDMC House meeting, saying the funds will be allocated in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

There was a long-pending demand for providing funds under a special category to carry out ongoing works. Hence it has been decided that the corporation will release these funds, Anamika was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the SDMC.

''A fund of Rs 50 lakh will be released to the Standing Committee chairperson, Rs 30 lakh to Leader of House, Rs 20 lakh each to Deputy Mayor and Deputy Chairman of Standing Committee, Rs 15 lakh to Leader of Opposition, Rs 10 lakh to leader of Congress party (in opposition) and Rs 15 lakh each to chairman of all four zones,'' she said.

The mayor said the corporation is facing fund crisis but still making all efforts to ensure overall development of the area. The mayor alleged that the Delhi government was not releasing the corporation's share of funds, resulting in ''delay in ongoing development works''. During the House meeting, she also presented a booklet on SDMC achievements to Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

