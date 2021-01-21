Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their respective spouses happened Wednesday in lieu of a congressional luncheon that typically follows the inauguration ceremony.Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Lenox had crafted a pair of commemorative vases for Biden and Harris, each weighing 32 pounds 14.5 kilograms.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:50 IST
Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.

The presentations to the officials and their respective spouses happened Wednesday in lieu of a congressional luncheon that typically follows the inauguration ceremony.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Lenox had crafted a pair of commemorative vases for Biden and Harris, each weighing 32 pounds (14.5 kilograms). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell gifted them with a pair of U.S. flags that were flown over the Capitol during the inauguration. McConnell noted that both Biden and Harris served in the Senate and “skipped the House altogether.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer presented photos from Wednesday's ceremony.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri noted that the Smithsonian had loaned a painting titled “Landscape with Rainbow” by a notable Black painter from around the time of the Civil War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday.In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business ...

Armed men try to storm governor''s house in Sudan''s Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West D...

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New York City has opened 25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other m...

TEXT-U.S. President Joe Biden's inaugural address

Following is the inauguration speech as prepared for delivery by Democrat Joe Biden, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday This is democracys day.A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.Through a crucible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021