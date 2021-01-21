Twitter says locked account of China's U.S. embassy for Xinjiang-related tweet

Twitter says locked account of China's U.S. embassy for Xinjiang-related tweetReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-01-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 06:22 IST
Twitter has locked the account of China's U.S. embassy for a tweet that defended China's policies in the Xinjiang region, which the U.S. social media platform said violated the firm's policy against 'dehumanization'.
"We've taken action on the Tweet you referenced for violating our policy against dehumanization, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity," a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
