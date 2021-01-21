Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden White House pledges data, transparency, respect for free press

President Joe Biden's press secretary held her first news conference on Wednesday, seven hours after Biden's inauguration, vowing to bring truth and transparency back to government. "But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people." Biden plans to "bring transparency and truth back to the government to share the truth, even when it's hard to hear," she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:07 IST
Biden White House pledges data, transparency, respect for free press

President Joe Biden's press secretary held her first news conference on Wednesday, seven hours after Biden's inauguration, vowing to bring truth and transparency back to government. Jen Psaki, who served as the chief spokeswoman at the State Department under former President Barack Obama, told reporters she had a "deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy."

Marking a contrast to former President Donald Trump and his top aides' treatment of what they called "the fake news media," Psaki pledged professional, civil exchange. "There will be moments when we disagree, and there will certainly be days where we disagree for extensive parts of the briefing even, perhaps,” she said. "But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people."

Biden plans to "bring transparency and truth back to the government to share the truth, even when it's hard to hear," she said. Psaki said she expected to hold daily briefings at the White House on weekdays, and to make available health officials to explain efforts to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Under Trump, the White House banned news organizations it viewed as too critical from briefings and moved to off-camera "gaggles" instead of daily televised news briefings. During a virtual White House ceremony to swear in nearly 1,000 federal appointees and staff who do not need Senate confirmation, Biden on Wednesday emphasized public service and respect.

"If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treating another colleague with disrespect, talking down to someone, I will fire you on the spot," he warned the staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021