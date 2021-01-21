Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh HC gives nod to conduct panchayat polls

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold gram panchayat elections in the state as per the schedule announced by State Election Commissioner.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh HC gives nod to conduct panchayat polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold gram panchayat elections in the state as per the schedule announced by State Election Commissioner. The court was considering the writ petition filed by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

Earlier, the single judge suspended the election notification issued by SEC after the state government said it is not possible to conduct elections amid coronavirus vaccination drive. The gram panchayat election will be held in four phases beginning February 5.

The SEC will issue the election notification on January 23 for Phase-I, January 27 for Phase-II, January 31 for Phase-III and February 4 for Phase-IV. The last date for nominations is January 27, 31, February 4 and 8 respectively. Polling where will be held on February 5, 9, 13 and 17. Voting will take place from 6.30 am to till 3.30 pm.

Counting of votes will also be done over four phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.Indonesias COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising tota...

Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.Last...

Moscow to relax some restrictions as daily Russian COVID-19 cases ease

Moscow will relax some COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Thursday.The number of daily new cases has started to fall in Russi...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Sri Lanka v England, second test

Factbox on the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England, which begins on Friday WHENJan. 22-26 10 a.m.0430 GMT WHEREGalle International Stadium MATCH OFFICIALS all Sri LankanUmpires Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge Third u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021