Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell calls on Punjab CM

Australias High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the two had a great discussion on several issues.The discussion revolved around further deepening of cooperation in agriculture, water and education, revitalising economies post COVID-19 and cricket.After the meeting, Singh said he discussed the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.Was pleased to meetAusHCIndia Barry OFarrell AO to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:16 IST
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell calls on Punjab CM

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the two had a “great discussion” on several issues.

The discussion revolved around further deepening of cooperation in agriculture, water and education, revitalising economies post COVID-19 and cricket.

After the meeting, Singh said he discussed the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.

“Was pleased to meet@AusHCIndia Barry O'Farrell AO to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab. Also, spoke of how proud we are of our diaspora living in Australia,” Singh later said in a tweet. The high commissioner thanked Amarinder Singh for a “great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19”.

“Thank you Punjab Chief Minister@capt amarinder ji for a great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19, and further deepen our cooperation in #agriculture, #water and #education. #diaspora # dosti,” the high commissioner said in his tweet.

In another tweet, Barry O'Farrell mentioned that he also enjoyed conversation about the contribution to Indian cricket by the grandfather and father of Amarinder Singh, the erstwhile Patiala royal.

“Also, enjoyed our conversation about your grandfather Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's and father Maharaja Yadavinder Singh's contribution to the Indian #cricket - one played several first-class cricket matches for India & the other played a Test match in 1934,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen's call to 'act big' reflects long re-think on big government debt

At U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellens confirmation hearing Tuesday she nodded to the need for the federal debt to be put on a sustainable path, at least eventually.Her more extensive comments defending President Joe Bidens 1.9 ...

Still separated: COVID-19 order keeps families apart after Biden lifts 'Muslim ban'

On Tuesday night, on the eve of President Joe Bidens inauguration, Mania Darbanis mother called her from Iran.She was ecstatic that Biden would soon repeal the Trump administrations so-called Muslim ban that barred people from a number of m...

Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD

Extending its gains for the third straight session, the Indian rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weaker American currency overseas and sustained foreign fu...

EXPLAINER-With no self-pardon in hand, private citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

Donald Trump issued a list of pardons during his final hours as U.S. president but did not include himself, his children, or personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, even though advisers said he had privately debated the extraordinary step of a self-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021