Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell calls on Punjab CM

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the two had a “great discussion” on several issues.

The discussion revolved around further deepening of cooperation in agriculture, water and education, revitalising economies post COVID-19 and cricket.

After the meeting, Singh said he discussed the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab.

“Was pleased to meet@AusHCIndia Barry O'Farrell AO to discuss the way forward to further deepen ties between Australia and Punjab. Also, spoke of how proud we are of our diaspora living in Australia,” Singh later said in a tweet. The high commissioner thanked Amarinder Singh for a “great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19”.

“Thank you Punjab Chief Minister@capt amarinder ji for a great discussion on how we can revitalise our economies post COVID-19, and further deepen our cooperation in #agriculture, #water and #education. #diaspora # dosti,” the high commissioner said in his tweet.

In another tweet, Barry O'Farrell mentioned that he also enjoyed conversation about the contribution to Indian cricket by the grandfather and father of Amarinder Singh, the erstwhile Patiala royal.

“Also, enjoyed our conversation about your grandfather Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's and father Maharaja Yadavinder Singh's contribution to the Indian #cricket - one played several first-class cricket matches for India & the other played a Test match in 1934,” he said.

