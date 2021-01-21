Show "manliness" by filing cases against Arnab: Sena to BJP

It is good BJP leaders filedoffences against makers of Tandav web series over itscontent, but they will be truly men if the party registerscases also against journalist Arnab Goswami who insultedmartyrdom of Indian soldiers, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the government inMaharashtra, also alleged that the media which creates ruckuseven if one is found possessing 100 grams of ganja (cannabis)is not ready to hold national debate on Goswamis allegedact of treason.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party made the remarks in theeditorial of its mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of purportedWhatsApp chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami andex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta which have been widely reported inthe media.

It is alleged that the purported chats show Goswamiknew the details of the February 2019 air strike on a terrorcamp in Balakot town of Pakistan beforehand.

The air strike was carried out in retaliation ofkilling of 40 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Kashmir'sPulwama district.

Some BJP leaders recently filed offences againstmakers of web series Tandav alleging the political dramaridiculed Hindu deities.

It is good that the BJP filed cases against producerand director of Tandav in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But they(BJP leaders) will be truly men if the BJP files cases alsoagainst Goswami who insulted the martyrdom of jawans, theShiv Sena said.

The souls of Pulwama attack martyrs will find peaceif there is discussion also on Goswamis treason, the Marathidaily said.

The Sena publication asked why the BJP, which hasraised voice against the web series makers, is tight-lippedabout Goswami who has allegedly insulted the 'Bharat Mata'(Mother India).

The Shiv Sena noted that the Congress, its ally inMaharashtra, on Wednesday demanded a probe and sought actionunder the Official Secrets Act in connection with the matter.

The government should bring the truth in this regardto the fore, added the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally.

As it is allegations were made then that the killingof our soldiers was part of a political conspiracy inside thecountry and that the blood of the 40 jawans was spilled to winLok Sabha elections (in 2019).

Now, there is a scope to say that the conversationswhich have come to the fore from Arnabs WhatsApp strengthenthose allegations, the editorial alleged.

The Shiv Sena further asked the BJP why it is notraising voice against Goswami leaking information relatingto national security and China allegedly infiltrating intoLadakh.

Let all know who toyed with national security byleaking secret information to Goswami, it said.

