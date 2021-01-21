Pondy CM to meet President on Jan 22 to seek replacement for Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind inDelhi on Friday, official sources said here.

Narayanasamy is heading a ministerial team to meet thePresident and present a petition to him seeking 'recall' ofLt Governor Kiran Bedi, they said.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Welfare Minister MKandasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and lone memberof Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam wouldaccompany the CM.

Earlier, it was stated that the CM would meet thePresident on Thursday.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders ofpolitical parties affiliated to the Congress led SecularDemocratic Alliance held a three day dharna from January 8here protesting the 'negative attitude' of the Lt Governortowards proposals submitted by the government for herapproval.

A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI thatNarayanasamy presented a memorandum on Thursday to UnionMinister of State for Power (Independent charge) R K Singh inDelhi registering his government's protest against theCentre's move to privatise distribution of power in the UnionTerritory.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan andWelfare Minister Kandasamy joined hands with the agitatingfarmers at the borders of Delhi on Thursday to expresstheirsolidarity to thepeasants now up in arms against thethree farm laws enacted by the Centre.

The territorial Assembly had adopted a resolution at itsone day session here on January 18 opposing the legislationsand demanded it 'unconditional repeal'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)