Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM to meet President on Jan 22 to seek replacement for Bedi

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:21 IST
Pondy CM to meet President on Jan 22 to seek replacement for Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind inDelhi on Friday, official sources said here.

Narayanasamy is heading a ministerial team to meet thePresident and present a petition to him seeking 'recall' ofLt Governor Kiran Bedi, they said.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Welfare Minister MKandasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and lone memberof Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam wouldaccompany the CM.

Earlier, it was stated that the CM would meet thePresident on Thursday.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders ofpolitical parties affiliated to the Congress led SecularDemocratic Alliance held a three day dharna from January 8here protesting the 'negative attitude' of the Lt Governortowards proposals submitted by the government for herapproval.

A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI thatNarayanasamy presented a memorandum on Thursday to UnionMinister of State for Power (Independent charge) R K Singh inDelhi registering his government's protest against theCentre's move to privatise distribution of power in the UnionTerritory.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan andWelfare Minister Kandasamy joined hands with the agitatingfarmers at the borders of Delhi on Thursday to expresstheirsolidarity to thepeasants now up in arms against thethree farm laws enacted by the Centre.

The territorial Assembly had adopted a resolution at itsone day session here on January 18 opposing the legislationsand demanded it 'unconditional repeal'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over 1 lakh indigenous people in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday will launch a special programme of the Assamgovernment to distribute land patta or land allotmentcertificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also schedule...

Soccer-Fiorentina sign Russia forward Kokorin from Spartak

Serie A outfit Fiorentina have signed Spartak Moscows Russia forward Alexander Kokorin on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Russian club said in a statement httpsspartak.comnews2021-01-21-spartakifiorentinadogovorilisotransferekokorina ...

Nepal and Bangladesh receive coronavirus vaccines sent by India

India on Thursday delivered two million doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bangladesh and one million doses to Nepal under grants assistance as it prepares to send similar supplies to Myanmar and Seychelles.It is learnt that a consignment cont...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market gradually healing; housing, manufacturing power ahead

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased modestly last week as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January. De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021