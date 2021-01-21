EU states must recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, EU lawmakers to say

EU states must recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, EU lawmakers to sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:24 IST
The European Parliament will call on European Union governments to recognise Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, according to a draft resolution set to be agreed on Thursday, after a downgrade of his status by the bloc earlier this month.
The resolution, which will be voted on at 1530 GMT, is not legally binding but carries political weight.
The European Parliament "calls on ... the member states to unequivocally recognise the constitutional continuation of the legitimate National Assembly of Venezuela elected in 2015 and the legitimate interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido".
